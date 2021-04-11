Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 9,419 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 330,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

