Head to Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stagecoach Group and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 76.93%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.48 $45.34 million N/A N/A Li Auto $41.88 million 491.64 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Stagecoach Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

