Head-To-Head Survey: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) & Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, indicating that its stock price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Dalrada Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $294.31 million 0.50 $13.25 million $1.67 8.59 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 23.99 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

BGSF has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BGSF and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BGSF presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given BGSF’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Summary

BGSF beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

