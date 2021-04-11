Head-To-Head Contrast: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) versus Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 47.97 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.35%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, meaning that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

