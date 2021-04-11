Head-To-Head Comparison: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DexCom and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 24.95 $101.10 million $1.84 208.09 UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.89 $19.75 million $2.63 18.91

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DexCom and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 1 2 13 0 2.75 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $443.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45% UFP Technologies 8.12% 8.94% 7.67%

Summary

DexCom beats UFP Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

