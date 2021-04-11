Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.