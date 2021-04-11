Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

