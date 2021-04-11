Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $20.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 281,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,939. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

