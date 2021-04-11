Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

