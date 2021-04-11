Hakka.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $9.33 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $403,869.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00608160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036994 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,302,901 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

