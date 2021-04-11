Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Hits $8.08 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $66,175.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00416534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,790,771 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.