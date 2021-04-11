Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,412,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

