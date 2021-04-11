Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $826,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 111,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

