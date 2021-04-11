Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

