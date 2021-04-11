Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

WERN stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

