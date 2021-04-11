Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $12,914,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 473,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.