Guess’, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of -642.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Guess’ to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.