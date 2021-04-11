GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head-To-Head Comparison

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

This table compares GTY Technology and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 9.37 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 1.52 -$445.32 million $1.45 9.43

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GTY Technology and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 2 6 0 2.75

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Cars.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

