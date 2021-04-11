GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA reiterated a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

GSX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

