Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $184.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,694,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

