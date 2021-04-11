Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.03 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Grin has a market cap of $87.03 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,037.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.63 or 0.03593801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.78 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.28 or 0.01141420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00531531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00448572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00367579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00207179 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,272,840 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

