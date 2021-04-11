Gregory David Sells 12,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.63. 1,747,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$39.89 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

