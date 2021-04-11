Gossip Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $38,946.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

