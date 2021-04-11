Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

