GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Up 4.4%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.12. 29,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,059,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

