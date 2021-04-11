Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.