GoldMint Trading Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $407,115.10 and $107.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

