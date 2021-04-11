Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

