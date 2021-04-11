GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.