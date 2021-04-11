GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. 848,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,328. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.