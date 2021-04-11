GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Head to Head Contrast

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Pharma Mar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 6.39 $217.96 million $4.94 51.42 Pharma Mar $96.12 million 21.38 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -232.29

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and Pharma Mar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Pharma Mar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; and Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

