Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

