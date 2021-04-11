Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

