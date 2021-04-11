GHOST Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GHOST coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $521,867.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

GHOST Coin Profile

GHOST (GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.