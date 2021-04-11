Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCO opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Genesco has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

