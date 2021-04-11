General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Finance were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

