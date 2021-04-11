Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

