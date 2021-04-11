Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.98. 25,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 173,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

