FY2021 EPS Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Elbit Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ESLT stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.81. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

