FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Reduced by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

