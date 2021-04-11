FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ATEYY opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Advantest has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

