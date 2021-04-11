FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.