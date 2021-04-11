Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Futu by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. Futu has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

