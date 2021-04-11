Fuse Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and $1.75 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00295444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00731833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,621.59 or 0.99797033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.80 or 0.00781341 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.