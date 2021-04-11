Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $696,546.09 and $2.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,184,321 coins and its circulating supply is 736,458 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

