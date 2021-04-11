Function X One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $97.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,792.13 or 0.99990014 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036248 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010650 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00102685 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005612 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
