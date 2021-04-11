Function X One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $97.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,792.13 or 0.99990014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00102685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005612 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,677,554 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

