Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average of $311.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

