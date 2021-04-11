Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

