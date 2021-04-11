Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

