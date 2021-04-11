Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $160,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 584.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

